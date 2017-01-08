BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in a report released on Sunday morning. BTIG Research currently has a $460.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating and issued a $521.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Leerink Swann restated a buy rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $460.61.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) opened at 358.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.80. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $325.35 and a one year high of $498.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.63 and a 200-day moving average of $387.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.40. The business earned $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post $11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.02, for a total transaction of $1,176,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,760,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,416,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,288,642,000 after buying an additional 795,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,810,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,139,992,000 after buying an additional 483,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 403,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,886,000 after buying an additional 232,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 119.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 418,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,307,000 after buying an additional 227,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company’s segment includes activities related to the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of serious medical conditions.

