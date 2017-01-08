Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines Corporation were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 23,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 4.0% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) traded up 0.49% on Friday, hitting $169.53. 2,945,536 shares of the stock traded hands. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $116.90 and a 52 week high of $169.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.77. The firm has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.97.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. International Business Machines Corporation had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 82.86%. The business earned $19.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. International Business Machines Corporation’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 45.64%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America Corporation set a $185.00 target price on International Business Machines Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines Corporation from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.81.

In other International Business Machines Corporation news, insider Kralingen Bridget A. Van sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.80, for a total value of $100,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kralingen Bridget A. Van sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $50,176.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Global Technology Services (GTS), Global Business Services (GBS), Software, Systems Hardware and Global Financing. The Company’s GTS segment offers services, including strategic outsourcing, integrated technology services, cloud and technology support services (maintenance services).

