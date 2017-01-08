Brokers Issue Forecasts for Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday. Leerink Swann analyst J. Gerberry expects that the firm will earn $3.85 per share for the year. Leerink Swann has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.07.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HRTX. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group set a $29.00 target price on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) opened at 13.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 10,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

