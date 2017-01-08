Brokers Issue Forecasts for Corus Entertainment Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (CJR)

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Corus Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2017 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

