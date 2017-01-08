Brokers Issue Forecasts for Corus Entertainment Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (CJR)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2017 // No Comments

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Corus Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2017 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/brokers-issue-forecasts-for-corus-entertainment-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-cjr/1143595.html. TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/brokers-issue-forecasts-for-corus-entertainment-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-cjr/1143595.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

 

Latest News

Q4 2016 Earnings Estimate for Papa John’s International, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Group
Q4 2016 Earnings Estimate for Papa John’s International, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Group
FBR & Co Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Electrovaya Inc.
FBR & Co Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Electrovaya Inc.
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Corus Entertainment Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Corus Entertainment Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings
The Hackett Group, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts
The Hackett Group, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts
Gamco Investors, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on January 25th
Gamco Investors, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on January 25th
FY2016 EPS Estimates for Armstrong World Industries Inc Lowered by Analyst
FY2016 EPS Estimates for Armstrong World Industries Inc Lowered by Analyst


Leave a Reply

 
© 2006-2017 The Vista Voice. Subscribe