Brokerages Set MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Target Price at $10.50

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point downgraded shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of MGIC Investment Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation during the second quarter worth about $106,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) opened at 10.48 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.46.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. MGIC Investment Corporation had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post $0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Corporation Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

