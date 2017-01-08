Brokerages Set Enterprise Inns plc (ETI) PT at $127.57

Shares of Enterprise Inns plc (LON:ETI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 127.57 ($1.57).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Inns plc from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 115 ($1.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.98) target price on shares of Enterprise Inns plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.84) target price on shares of Enterprise Inns plc in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Enterprise Inns plc in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Inns plc in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on the stock.

In other Enterprise Inns plc news, insider W Simon Townsend sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.33), for a total transaction of £56,338.20 ($69,237.07).

Enterprise Inns plc (LON:ETI) opened at 127.75 on Thursday. Enterprise Inns plc has a one year low of GBX 69.80 and a one year high of GBX 127.75. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 623.52 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.09.

About Enterprise Inns plc

Enterprise Inns plc is a United Kingdom-based pub company. The Company is an operator of leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Leased and tenanted, Commercial property and Managed. The Leased and tenanted segment includes rental income and revenue from drinks supplies and gaming machines.

