Brokerages Set Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) PT at $87.41

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) opened at 75.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $84.80.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm earned $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) PT at $87.41” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/brokerages-set-eli-lilly-and-company-lly-pt-at-87-41/1143672.html.

In other news, SVP Susan Mahony sold 20,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $1,470,581.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,815.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,262.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 208.6% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.