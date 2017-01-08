Brokerages Set Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) PT at $14.44

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.53.

CHS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) opened at 14.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.82. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.83 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post $0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 10.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,810,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,101,000 after buying an additional 487,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc is a specialty retailer of women’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, complementary accessories and other non-clothing items operating under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM) and Soma brand names. The Company’s brands are specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel and related products.

