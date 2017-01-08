Brokerages Set Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Price Target at $49.88

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty Corporation from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group cut shares of Agree Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) opened at 46.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $51.33.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Agree Realty Corporation had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm earned $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post $1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Agree Realty Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Agree Realty Corporation’s payout ratio is 106.45%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,527,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gene Silverman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.10 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,244.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,873,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,640,000 after buying an additional 548,550 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,490,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,625,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,374,000 after buying an additional 133,195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 872,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,123,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation by 35.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 734,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,443,000 after buying an additional 193,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation (Agree Realty) is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties. The Company operates through Agree Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership), of which it is the sole general partner and in which Agree Realty holds an approximately 98.3% interest.

