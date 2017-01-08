Brokerages Set $5.00 Target Price for Burcon NutraScience Corp (BUR)

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Corp (NASDAQ:BUR) (TSE:BU) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Burcon NutraScience Corp an industry rank of 159 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Burcon NutraScience Corp (NASDAQ:BUR) opened at 2.0465 on Thursday. Burcon NutraScience Corp has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The company’s market capitalization is $73.33 million.

Burcon NutraScience Corp Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corp (Burcon) is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in development of functional and renewable plant proteins. The Company has developed a portfolio of composition, application and process patents originating from a core protein extraction and purification technology. The Company and its subsidiary have developed CLARISOY, a soy protein; and are developing Peazazz, a pea protein, and Puratein, Supertein and Nutratein, approximately three canola protein isolates.

