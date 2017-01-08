Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vetr downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $58.77 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research note on Thursday. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) opened at 59.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.94. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $77.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.86 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/bristol-myers-squibb-companys-bmy-hold-rating-reiterated-at-evercore-isi/1143733.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 95.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. First New York Securities LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.