Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Stake Raised by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,554,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,758,000 after buying an additional 3,595,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the second quarter worth approximately $154,732,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 1,957.1% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,402,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,153,000 after buying an additional 1,334,303 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 240.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,885,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,571,000 after buying an additional 1,332,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 5.2% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 21,937,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,613,481,000 after buying an additional 1,094,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) traded down 0.30% during trading on Friday, hitting $59.95. 10,104,635 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21. The company has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.94. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $77.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The business earned $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

