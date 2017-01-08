Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Invests $5,089,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,000. Mastercard accounts for about 1.6% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 403,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after buying an additional 54,375 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 191,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,842,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,814,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after buying an additional 171,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.5% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) traded up 0.72% during trading on Friday, hitting $107.76. 3,044,955 shares of the stock traded hands. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $108.93. The stock has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 69.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post $3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Invests $5,089,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (MA)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/bright-rock-capital-management-llc-invests-5089000-in-mastercard-incorporated-ma/1143910.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, October 31st. Pacific Crest set a $110.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.32 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 24,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,489,308.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,592,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,783,572,174.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $258,916.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,704.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world. The Company operates through payment solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by a range of payment solutions and services using various brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.