Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) in a report released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSX. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Boston Scientific Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.52 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific Corporation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) traded up 0.45% during trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. 7,549,373 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.92 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Boston Scientific Corporation had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Boston Scientific Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Pratt sold 26,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $547,348.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 33.3% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 33,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation during the second quarter worth about $13,309,000. Evercore Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Evercore Trust Company N.A. now owns 12,385,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,780,000 after buying an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 29.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 75,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 9.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven core businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Interventions (PI), Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM), Electrophysiology (EP), Endoscopy, Urology and Pelvic Health, and Neuromodulation.

