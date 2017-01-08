BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Sunday. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) traded up 1.57% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104,583 shares. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company’s market cap is $5.80 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The firm had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 125.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $914,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,117.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $126,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $216,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid-targeted (RNA-targeted) therapeutics. The Company operates through two segments: Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. The Company’s Ionis Core segment is developing a drug discovery platform.

