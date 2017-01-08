BlackRock Investment Management LLC Has $9,719,000 Stake in FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 77.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at $161,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 34.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.8% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) traded down 0.83% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.75. 210,670 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.68. FirstCash Inc has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.90.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm earned $261.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash Inc will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Investment Management LLC Has $9,719,000 Stake in FirstCash Inc (FCFS)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/blackrock-investment-management-llc-has-9719000-stake-in-firstcash-inc-fcfs/1143828.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, formerly First Cash Financial Services, Inc, is an operator of retail-based pawn stores in the United States and Mexico. The Company’s primary business is the operation of pawn stores, which make small pawn loans secured by personal property. Its pawn stores generate retail sales from the merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures and over-the-counter purchases from customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.