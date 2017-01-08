BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Macro Bank Inc. (BMA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Macro Bank worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fis Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macro Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Macro Bank by 0.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of Macro Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its position in shares of Macro Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Macro Bank by 8.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA) traded up 1.44% on Friday, reaching $71.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,610 shares. Macro Bank Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.88 and a 12-month high of $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $73.88.

Several brokerages have commented on BMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Macro Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.90 to $86.50 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

Macro Bank Company Profile

Banco Macro SA offers traditional bank products and services to companies, including those operating in regional economies, as well as to individuals. In addition, the Bank performs certain transactions through its subsidiaries, including mainly Banco del Tucuman, Macro Bank Limited, Macro Securities SA, Macro Fiducia SA and Macro Fondos S.G.F.C.I.

