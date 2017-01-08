BlackRock Inc. Has $2,615,000 Stake in Mercury General Corporation (MCY)

BlackRock Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,671 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Mercury General Corporation worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mercury General Corporation by 62.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General Corporation during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General Corporation during the second quarter worth about $116,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General Corporation by 73.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General Corporation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) traded down 0.58% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 97,128 shares. Mercury General Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31.

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Mercury General Corporation had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $808.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General Corporation will post $1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Mercury General Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Mercury General Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 112.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other Mercury General Corporation news, Director Mike Curtius sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $84,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,093.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General Corporation

Mercury General Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in writing personal automobile insurance through approximately 10 insurance subsidiaries in over 10 states. The Company operates through Property and Casualty business segment. The Company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown and umbrella insurance.

