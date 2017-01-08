BlackRock Inc. Has $2,580,000 Position in ITT Inc. (ITT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of ITT worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth $159,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 72.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth $200,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth $209,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) traded up 1.37% during trading on Friday, hitting $40.57. 793,711 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $43.07.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company earned $582 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.12 million. ITT had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.41%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post $2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Aegis started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of ITT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

In other ITT news, VP Thomas M. Scalera sold 9,310 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aris C. Chicles sold 30,570 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $1,253,981.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ITT

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

