BlackRock Group LTD Has $18,298,000 Position in AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 371,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in AGCO Corporation were worth $18,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in AGCO Corporation by 167.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,687,000 after buying an additional 668,739 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in AGCO Corporation during the second quarter valued at $18,852,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in AGCO Corporation by 18.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,411,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,495,000 after buying an additional 221,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AGCO Corporation by 110.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in AGCO Corporation by 621.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 182,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 156,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) opened at 60.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.08. AGCO Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. AGCO Corporation had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company earned $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. AGCO Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AGCO Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/blackrock-group-ltd-has-18298000-position-in-agco-corporation-agco/1143763.html.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of AGCO Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of AGCO Corporation from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of AGCO Corporation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of AGCO Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGCO Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $122,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Corporation Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts around the world. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.