BlackRock Group LTD Cuts Position in Herbalife LTD. (HLF)

BlackRock Group LTD reduced its stake in Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Herbalife LTD. were worth $17,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Herbalife LTD. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife LTD. by 7.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 168,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Herbalife LTD. by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 703,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,632,000 after buying an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife LTD. by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife LTD. by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) opened at 50.31 on Friday. Herbalife LTD. has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company earned $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Herbalife LTD. had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 1,018.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Herbalife LTD. will post $4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife LTD. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife LTD. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,832,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.70 per share, with a total value of $100,232,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,056,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $58,136,598.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife LTD. Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. is a global nutrition company. The Company develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, as well as personal care products. The Company’s segments include North America; Mexico; South & Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and China.

