BlackRock Fund Advisors Buys 600,969 Shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,999,539 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 600,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in Oracle Corporation were worth $1,610,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Oracle Corporation by 48.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,745,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $685,381,000 after buying an additional 5,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,937,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,162,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Oracle Corporation by 35.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,692,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $396,697,000 after buying an additional 2,520,399 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Oracle Corporation by 55.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,412,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $262,469,000 after buying an additional 2,286,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) opened at 38.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Oracle Corporation had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business earned $9.07 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Oracle Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post $2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Oracle Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.46 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $1,742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,762.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $146,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,455.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

