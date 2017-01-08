BlackRock Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of AGCO Corporation worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in AGCO Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Calvert Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in AGCO Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AGCO Corporation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in AGCO Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) traded up 0.31% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 558,858 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12. AGCO Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.08.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. AGCO Corporation had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company earned $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. AGCO Corporation’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AGCO Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on AGCO Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded AGCO Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of AGCO Corporation in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on AGCO Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on AGCO Corporation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $122,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts around the world. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

