BlackRock Advisors LLC Has $5,818,000 Stake in Web.com Group Inc (WEB)

BlackRock Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Web.com Group Inc (NYSE:WEB) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of Web.com Group worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Web.com Group during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Web.com Group during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Web.com Group during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Web.com Group during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Airain ltd bought a new position in Web.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $173,000.

Web.com Group Inc (NYSE:WEB) traded up 1.97% during trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,919 shares. Web.com Group Inc has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.42.

Web.com Group (NYSE:WEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business earned $192.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Web.com Group Inc will post $2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Web.com Group in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Web.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Web.com Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Web.com Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Web.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.55 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other Web.com Group news, insider Roseann Duran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,613.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Web.com Group Company Profile

Web.com Group, Inc provides a range of Internet services to small businesses. The Company operates through Web services and products segment. The Company offers subscription-based solutions including domains, hosting, Website design and management, search engine optimization, online marketing campaigns, local sales leads, social media, mobile products and e-commerce solutions.

