Jefferies Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BHP Billiton PLC (NYSE:BBL) in a research report report published on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBL. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of BHP Billiton PLC in a report on Thursday, October 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of BHP Billiton PLC in a report on Friday. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of BHP Billiton PLC in a report on Friday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Billiton PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of BHP Billiton PLC in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of BHP Billiton PLC (NYSE:BBL) opened at 32.48 on Friday. BHP Billiton PLC has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $35.83. The firm’s market cap is $86.44 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BHP Billiton PLC (BBL) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Group” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/bhp-billiton-plc-bbl-receives-buy-rating-from-jefferies-group/1143767.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in BHP Billiton PLC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BHP Billiton PLC by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,219 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in BHP Billiton PLC by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 57,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in BHP Billiton PLC by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BHP Billiton PLC by 16.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,587 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Billiton PLC

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.