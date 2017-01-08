Bender Robert & Associates Sells 77 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Duke Energy Corporation were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 394.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 69.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) traded down 0.33% on Friday, hitting $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,132,399 shares. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.88.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company earned $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Duke Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 12.27%. Duke Energy Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Duke Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.61%.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/bender-robert-associates-sells-77-shares-of-duke-energy-corporation-duk/1144123.html.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Vetr upgraded Duke Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.67 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a report on Monday, November 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Duke Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lifted their target price on Duke Energy Corporation from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.59.

In related news, EVP Frank H. Yoho bought 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,838. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Forsgren bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.80 per share, with a total value of $77,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,165 shares in the company, valued at $90,637. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities, International Energy and Commercial Portfolio. Duke Energy’s subsidiaries include its subsidiary registrants: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC (Duke Energy Carolinas); Progress Energy, Inc (Progress Energy); Duke Energy Progress, LLC (Duke Energy Progress); Duke Energy Florida, LLC (Duke Energy Florida); Duke Energy Ohio, Inc (Duke Energy Ohio), and Duke Energy Indiana, Inc (Duke Energy Indiana).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.