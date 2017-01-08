BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.
BGNE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) opened at 30.81 on Tuesday. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24. The stock’s market cap is $1.01 billion.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.30. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post ($3.64) EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,760,495 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $56,335,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Malley purchased 30,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 142.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,102,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,976,000 after buying an additional 648,370 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth $58,930,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth $21,567,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth $1,458,000. 32.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BeiGene Company Profile
BeiGene, Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing its product candidate, BGB-3111, a potent and selective small molecule Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies for the treatment of a range of lymphomas.
