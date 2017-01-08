Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Receives “Sell” Rating from Loop Capital

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Loop Capital in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

BBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.65.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded down 1.34% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,711 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.87. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company earned $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post $4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 103.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 798.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 31.1% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

