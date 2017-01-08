Bayer AG (BAYRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer AG in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Group upgraded Bayer AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayer AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer AG in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) opened at 108.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.00. Bayer AG has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $125.20.

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Bayer AG had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Bayer AG will post $7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayer AG

Bayer AG is a life science company. The Company’s segments are Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment is engaged in the development of prescription pharmaceuticals; contraceptives, and medical products, such as injection systems and contrast agents for diagnostic procedures.

