Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $569,000 Position in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 156,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 1.4% in the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 35,637 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 25.4% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 70,665 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 1.5% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 44,364 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) traded down 1.37% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,491,115 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a market cap of $209.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.10. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $75.19.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company earned $118.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Wal-Mart Stores’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.98 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $70.00 price objective on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays PLC upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Wal-Mart Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 75,063 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $5,185,352.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

