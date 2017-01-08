Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WASH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after buying an additional 42,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 557,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 487,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 385,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) opened at 54.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.66. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $57.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WASH shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

In other news, Director Victor J. Orsinger II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $51,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dennis L. Algiere sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $101,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,855 shares in the company, valued at $500,089.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc (Bancorp) is a bank holding and financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. Its Commercial Banking segment includes commercial, residential and consumer lending activities; equity in losses of unconsolidated investments in real estate limited partnerships, mortgage banking, secondary market and loan servicing activities; deposit generation; merchant credit card services; cash management activities, and direct banking activities, which include the operation of automated teller machines (ATMs), telephone and Internet banking services, and customer support and sales.

