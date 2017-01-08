Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,057 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 235.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 69.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 724,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,147,000 after buying an additional 41,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) traded down 0.71% during trading on Friday, reaching $77.05. 159,174 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 2.06. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $83.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $260,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc is a resource-and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. It has five segments. The Specialty Minerals, Performance Materials, and Construction Technologies segments produce and sell products and technologies based primarily upon the mineral products calcium carbonate, bentonite, talc, chromite and leonardite.

