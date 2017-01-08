Bank of Montreal Can Sells 75,471 Shares of Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,471 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of Acco Brands Corporation worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Acco Brands Corporation by 13.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 130,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 15,973 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Acco Brands Corporation by 68.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acco Brands Corporation by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. AHL Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Acco Brands Corporation by 47.5% in the second quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Acco Brands Corporation by 134.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) traded down 1.13% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. 597,813 shares of the stock traded hands. Acco Brands Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.25 million. Acco Brands Corporation had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Acco Brands Corporation will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acco Brands Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In other Acco Brands Corporation news, VP Neal V. Fenwick sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $157,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 343,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acco Brands Corporation Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of office, school and calendar products, and also computer and electronic accessories. It sells its products to consumers and commercial end users through resellers, including traditional office supply resellers, wholesalers and retailers, including online retailers.

