Bank of Montreal Can Sells 130,719 Shares of Valspar Corporation (The) (VAL)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Valspar Corporation (The) (NYSE:VAL) by 85.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,719 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Valspar Corporation (The) were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Valspar Corporation (The) by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,020,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,406,000 after buying an additional 347,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Valspar Corporation (The) by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,695,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,172,000 after buying an additional 188,421 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valspar Corporation (The) by 642.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,314,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,078,000 after buying an additional 2,002,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Valspar Corporation (The) by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,276,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,969,000 after buying an additional 101,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Valspar Corporation (The) by 129.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,440,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,648,000 after buying an additional 812,156 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valspar Corporation (NYSE:VAL) traded down 0.20% on Friday, reaching $103.90. 298,251 shares of the company traded hands. Valspar Corporation has a one year low of $72.98 and a one year high of $108.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.92.

Valspar Corporation (The) (NYSE:VAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Valspar Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valspar Corporation will post $4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Valspar Corporation (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Valspar Corporation (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

VAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valspar Corporation (The) in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valspar Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $110.00 target price on shares of Valspar Corporation (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.41.

Valspar Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Valspar Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing and distributing a range of coatings, paints and related products. The Company operates through two segments: Coatings and Paints. The Coatings segment includes its industrial product lines and packaging product line. The Company offers decorative and protective coatings for metal, wood and plastic primarily for sale to original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America.

