Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings by 42.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,707,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after buying an additional 806,895 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings by 93.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 617,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,695,000 after buying an additional 298,774 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings during the second quarter valued at $27,071,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings by 432.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after buying an additional 165,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings by 257.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after buying an additional 99,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) traded down 0.85% during trading on Friday, hitting $122.13. The stock had a trading volume of 330,179 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.81. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Spectrum Brands Holdings had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post $5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Spectrum Brands Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Spectrum Brands Holdings from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group increased their target price on Spectrum Brands Holdings from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands Holdings in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (SBH) is a diversified consumer products company. The Company operates through five segments: Global Batteries & Appliances, Global Pet Supplies, Home and Garden, Hardware & Home Improvement, and Global Auto Care. The Company’s Global Batteries & Appliances segment includes consumer batteries, small appliances and personal care products.

