Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,007 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 97.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 45.8% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 25.9% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 81,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) traded up 0.12% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.20. 92,867 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.11. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business earned $291.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. Horace Mann Educators Corporation had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post $1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.71%.

HMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Langen Mcalenn lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other Horace Mann Educators Corporation news, SVP Bret A. Conklin sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $112,055.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators Corporation

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMEC) is an insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, HMEC markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty (primarily personal lines automobile and homeowners) insurance, retirement annuities (primarily tax-qualified products) and life insurance in the United States.

