Bank of Montreal Can Has $2,485,000 Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.64% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 55.8% in the second quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth $547,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth $188,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) traded down 1.11% on Friday, hitting $15.11. 138,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $498.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, insider Vickie Anenberg sold 40,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $609,959.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,857.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc (CCRN) is engaged in providing healthcare recruiting, staffing and workforce solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing and Other Human Capital Management Services. Its nurse and allied staffing segment is engaged in providing traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch-based local nurses and allied staffing through its Cross Country Staffing brand, MSN, AHG, Mediscan and DirectEd brands.

