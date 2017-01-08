Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Position Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii Corporation were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii Corporation by 751.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 51,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 45,137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Consultant Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Corporation during the third quarter worth about $11,450,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii Corporation by 7.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Corporation during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,717,000 after buying an additional 97,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) traded up 0.50% on Friday, reaching $88.92. 148,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $90.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii Corporation had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post $4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Position Lowered by US Bancorp DE” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/bank-of-hawaii-corporation-boh-position-lowered-by-us-bancorp-de/1144094.html.

BOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $262,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii Corporation

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial services and products primarily to customers in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands. The Company operates through four business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.