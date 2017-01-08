Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $116,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 25.9% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 425.0% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 400.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded up 0.65% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,078,235 shares. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $52.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company earned $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 26.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Atlantic Securities cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut U.S. Bancorp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Cecere sold 416,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $18,667,422.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 633,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,421,624.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business in domestic markets. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services.

