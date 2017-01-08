Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Axis Capital Holdings Limited worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXS. MU Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited during the second quarter worth about $119,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 13.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 11.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) traded up 0.52% on Friday, reaching $65.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,716 shares. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.63.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.73. Axis Capital Holdings Limited had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $595.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post $4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Axis Capital Holdings Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Axis Capital Holdings Limited’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axis Capital Holdings Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on Axis Capital Holdings Limited in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Axis Capital Holdings Limited from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Axis Capital Holdings Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In related news, Director Michael A. Butt sold 158,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $10,391,889.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 999,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,378,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Butt sold 40,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $2,318,767.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,161,675 shares in the company, valued at $66,227,091.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is a holding company for the AXIS group of companies. The Company provides a range of specialty (re)insurance, through subsidiaries and branch networks- based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and Singapore. It operates in two segments: AXIS Insurance and AXIS Re.

