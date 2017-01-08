Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVT shares. set a $43.00 price objective on Avnet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avnet in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on Avnet from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) opened at 47.58 on Tuesday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avnet will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Avnet by 455.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,623,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,674,000 after buying an additional 1,331,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,108,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,988,000 after buying an additional 594,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 112.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 833,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,766,000 after buying an additional 440,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avnet by 62.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 974,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after buying an additional 375,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Avnet by 15.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,613,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,889,000 after buying an additional 355,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, information technology solutions and services, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through two segments: Electronics Marketing (EM) and Technology Solutions (TS). The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors and interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

