Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its position in Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 3.6% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 228.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 406.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $133,000.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) traded up 0.07% during trading on Friday, hitting $103.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,595 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $103.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business earned $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Perrotti sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $255,438.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,522.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jan Siegmund sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,126,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

