ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML Holding N.V. were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASML Holding N.V. by 2,705.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding N.V. by 23.0% in the second quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding N.V. by 7.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in ASML Holding N.V. during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in ASML Holding N.V. during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) traded down 0.11% during trading on Friday, reaching $111.12. 360,614 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.00. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $77.17 and a 52-week high of $112.66.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company earned $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. ASML Holding N.V. had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 14.82%. ASML Holding N.V.’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML Holding N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML Holding N.V. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of ASML Holding N.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ASML Holding N.V. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASML Holding N.V. in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.10.

ASML Holding N.V. Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of chip-making equipment. The Company is engaged in the development, production, marketing, selling and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems, exclusively consisting of lithography systems. The Company’s products include systems and system related products.

