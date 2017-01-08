Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 365,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.5% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Levy Harkins & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the third quarter. Levy Harkins & Co. Inc. now owns 178,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,301 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 83,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 117.91 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.47 and a 52-week high of $118.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average of $108.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company had revenue of $46.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post $8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 19th. OTR Global upgraded Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Apple from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.67, for a total value of $270,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,047.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 43,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $5,036,498.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

