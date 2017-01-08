Aperio Group LLC Raises Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,918,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) traded up 0.52% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 287,955 shares. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 23.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company of Columbia State Bank (the Bank) and West Coast Trust Company, Inc The Company provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The Bank provides a range of financial services through approximately 150 branch locations in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

