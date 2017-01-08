Aperio Group LLC Increases Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 38,069 shares during the period. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 52.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 26,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 52.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 219,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 575.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 185,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 158,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) traded down 0.03% during trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,690 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $35.89. The firm’s market cap is $4.06 billion.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company earned $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,992.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Saturday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $40.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 1,165,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $37,892,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring office, and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California, and the Pacific Northwest.

