Aperio Group LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKL. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 172.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 232,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 147,252 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 18.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,668,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 260,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,756,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after buying an additional 337,931 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) traded up 0.92% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. 214,499 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $16.85.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/aperio-group-llc-acquires-1015-shares-of-brookline-bancorp-inc-brkl/1144114.html.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

In related news, COO James M. Cosman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $188,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,474.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 21,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $318,675.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company for Brookline Bank and its subsidiaries; Bank Rhode Island and its subsidiaries; First Ipswich Bank and its subsidiaries, and Brookline Securities Corp. As a commercially-focused financial institution with approximately 50 banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the Company offers commercial, business and retail banking services, including cash management products, online banking services, consumer and residential loans and investment services in central New England.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.