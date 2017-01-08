Analysts Set Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Price Target at $37.00

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut Zions Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) opened at 43.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.45. Zions Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $44.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Zions Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 17.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation will post $1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dianne R. James sold 630 shares of Zions Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $25,086.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $322,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,315.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation by 12.2% in the third quarter. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through seven segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado and The Commerce Bank of Washington. It focuses on providing community banking services and its core business lines are small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending; trust and wealth management; limited capital markets activities, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting, and investment activities.

