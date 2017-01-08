Analysts Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Target Price at $733.27

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $733.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $755.00 price objective (down from $785.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.68, for a total value of $9,199,390.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,414,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,841,000 after buying an additional 77,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,190,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,962,000 after buying an additional 294,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,081,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 858,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,191,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,178,000 after buying an additional 98,054 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) opened at 636.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.52. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $502.01 and a 52-week high of $727.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $637.73 and its 200-day moving average is $672.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.06. The business earned $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.49 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post $22.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

