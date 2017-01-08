Analysts Set Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) Price Target at $10.00

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

HLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) opened at 9.52 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.15 billion. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $11.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.41 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 83.31%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post ($0.32) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony Tripodo sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $52,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,433.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 54,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy services company. The Company provides services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The Company operates in three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities.

